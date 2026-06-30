Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty At 24,000; Banks, Autos In Focus On Nifty Expiry Day
Stock Market News Live: Track live Sensex, Nifty and GIFT Nifty updates today, plus all the top stocks and sectors moving D-Street through the session.
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all the top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day.
Today also marks Nifty's weekly expiry and the close of the June quarter, adding an extra layer of volatility to a session already trying to shake off Monday's selloff.
GIFT Nifty is trading at 23,999.50, up 0.25%, pointing to a flat-to-mildly-positive start and a shot at reclaiming the 24,000 mark after two sessions stuck below it.
Monday recap: Sensex fell 372 points and Nifty shut shop below 23,950, dragged lower by selling in PSU banks and media stocks. The session's biggest casualty was Persistent Systems, which crashed nearly 11% to a 52-week low after its €1.27 billion Nagarro buyout spooked brokerages — Nuvama cut its target price by over 1,000 rupees, calling the deal pricey even while backing its long-term logic.
On Wall Street overnight, the mood was the opposite. The Dow closed above 52,000 for the first time ever, the S&P 500 gained 1.18%, and the Nasdaq surged past 2% as the AI trade found its footing again — Alphabet jumped nearly 5% on its debut as a Dow component (replacing Verizon), and Tesla rallied 8.45%. Easing US-Iran tensions added to the mood, with fresh talks scheduled in Doha today.
Stay with us through the session for live updates on stocks, sectors, and everything moving the market on expiry day.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Five stocks to buy, as per analysts
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Multiple brokerage houses have shared their latest technical and derivatives-based stock recommendations, flagging opportunities across financials, banks and pharma stocks.
Across brokerages, analysts recommendations largely focus on technically strong counters and clearly defined risk-reward setups, as markets continue to trade in a range-bound but stock-specific manner.
Top picks include Meesho, Honasa, Piramal Finance, Gland Pharma and Bank of Maharashtra.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Yes Bank gets Rs 879 crore income tax refund for AY2018-19
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Yes Bank said it has received an income tax refund of Rs 879 crore for Assessment Year 2018–19.
The refund is above the bank's materiality threshold of Rs 120 crore and includes certain interest income, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stocks on Brokerages' radar
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Brokerages issued fresh views on HDFC Bank, Pidilite, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), UPL, Prestige alongside commentary on the auto sector, banks and financials.
Jefferies on HDFC Bank
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1050.
- Chairman & CFO Appointments; CEO Renewal May Follow.
- HDFC Bank stays among top picks.
Macquarie on Pidilite
- Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 1250.
- Constructive near-term outlook.
- Limited demand impact from price increases.
- Limited impact on demand despite price hikes.
- Reiterating 20-24% margin range.
- Focus on volume growth improvement.
- Price cuts to be considered if input costs moderate sharply.
HSBC on Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 4200.
- EV penetration in 4Ws has surged in recent weeks, driven by concerns over the fuel price outlook.
- Think the medium-term outlook (FY30-32) for EV penetration remains, at best, in the mid-teens.
- OEM margins are likely to be healthy in FY27/28, thanks to PLI and then fall in FY29.
MS on Auto Sector
- 2026 Delhi EV Policy, prescribes sizable incentives for E2Ws, 3W SCVs, and buses.
- Also prescribes ICE phase-out mandates.
- Delhi remains a small portion of ICE 2W/3W sales, but such policies becoming a template for other cities. remains a key risk to monitor.
- Expect strong pushback to this ban from dealers and OEMs.
- Scrappage of old fleet across segments is the best way to handle transport-related emissions.
- Less EPS Impact but could weigh on multiples.
- Eicher in particular needs a successful EV now.
HSBC on UPL
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 880.
- Discussions with several industry stakeholders over a two-day trip to Punjab reflect optimism in the region.
- Better farmer cash position points to 5-10% growth in Q1FY27 for ag-inputs consumption, even as sowing is delayed.
MS on Prestige
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1920.
- Big Jump in IP income in FY29.
- Strong Sell Through Continues.
- According to PROPEQUITY, in the first two months of Q1, Prestige pre-sales was Rs 6300 cr, tracking ahead of the run rate.
- Demand remains intact from any perceived slowdown from AI-related job losses in Bangalore or Hyderabad.
- Expect rents to go up further.
- Hospitality listing could wait for new Aerocity hotel with 778 keys to be completed.
- FY29 rental potential of Rs 4000 cr at 7.5% cap rate is equal to 2/3rds of the Enterprise Value.
- This suggests attractive residential/hospitality valuation.
Kotak on Banks
- HDFC Bank has strengthened its leadership.
- Do not view these management changes as negative for the respective banks.
- They appear unrelated to underlying business fundamentals.
- Constructive view on the banking sector remains intact.
- This is supported by attractive valuations and a favorable risk-reward outlook.
- Prefer frontline banks - HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank - among private lenders and SBI among public sector lenders.
Jefferies on Financials
- How to Ride Potential Success of FCNR-B.
- NBFCs & Small Pvt Bks To Gain More.
- With some rate hikes, expect that FCNR-B & ECB schemes may gather $50-70bn.
- Better way to play this will be through NBFCs &smaller private banks, rather than larger private banks & PSUs.
- NBFCs and small pvt banks may benefit more from easier liquidity & rates.
- 2013 playbook may not be relevant when RBI was fixing CPI, so it kept a tight leash on rates & liquidity.
- Bajaj Finance, Chola Finance, AU SFB, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan, SBI Cards can benefit.
- Among non-lending financials, life insurers can benefit with steeper yield curve.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Jefferies upgrades Maruti To Buy from Hold
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Jefferies on Maruti
- Upgraded Maruti to Buy from Hold and hiked the target price to Rs 16,500 from Rs 13,800.
- Said easing macro concerns have improved the outlook.
- Noted that India's passenger vehicle demand has remained strong in H1CY26.
- Said easing Middle East tensions and lower crude prices have reduced demand-side risks.
- Softer metal prices are expected to ease margin pressures.
- Upgraded FY27–29 EPS estimates by 2–4% and expects a 16% EPS CAGR over FY26–29.
- Believes the stock's valuation of 24x FY27 PE is reasonable.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: South Korea sees strong potential for AI, critical minerals partnership
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: South Korea is looking to deepen collaboration with India in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and critical minerals, as both countries seek to strengthen strategic supply chains. Speaking to ANI, Lee Seong-ho, South Korea's Ambassador to India, said the two countries have identified these sectors as areas of mutual interest following recent discussions between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.
"These are emerging critical technologies that are of mutual interest for both our countries. Both leaders have shown great interest in broadening, expanding and deepening our collaboration in these areas," Lee said.
He added that AI has become a key focus of bilateral engagement. On critical minerals, Lee said India has been placing greater emphasis on securing supplies, presenting new opportunities for cooperation.
"India has been paying more attention to this area. We believe we have enormous potential to further explore possibilities," he said.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty close lower on broad selloff
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices ended Monday’s session firmly in the red.
- Sensex fell 372 points; Nifty 50 closed below 23,950.
- PSU banks and media stocks led the decline; the Nifty Auto index dropped over 2%.
Persistent Systems was the standout loser, crashing nearly 11% to a 52-week low after its €1.27 billion Nagarro acquisition. Nuvama cut its target price by over Rs 1,000, calling the deal expensive despite backing its long-term strategic logic.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asian stocks retreat from early gains
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asian equities surrendered early gains on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the latest round of US-Iran talks in Doha, with uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz keeping sentiment in check.
South Korea's Kospi erased its opening gains to trade 1.6% lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gave up most of its advance to trade largely flat. Earlier in the session, the Nikkei had risen more than 1.4%, the Topix gained 0.9%, and the Kospi was up over 1%, tracking overnight strength on Wall Street.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen remained under pressure, trading around 161.9 per US dollar after weakening to its lowest level since 1986 in the previous session, adding to concerns over currency volatility in the region.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Dow closes above 52,000 for the first time
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: US markets staged a sharp turnaround overnight as the AI trade found its footing again after last week’s pullback.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.63 points, or 0.59%, to close at a record 52,182.74.
- The S&P 500 gained 1.18% to settle at 7,440.43.
- The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.07% to 25,820.14, with the Nasdaq 100 up over 2.25%.
Alphabet jumped nearly 5% on its debut as a Dow component, replacing Verizon, while Tesla rallied 8.45% and Amazon added 3.18%. Sentiment was also helped by easing US-Iran tensions, with fresh peace talks scheduled in Doha today.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at recovery for Sensex, Nifty
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: After Monday’s broad-based selloff and a record-setting close on Wall Street, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are poised for a flat-to-positive start on Tuesday.
GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX traded higher by 0.25% at 23,999.50, signaling that Dalal Street could recover on Nifty’s weekly expiry and the last day of the June quarter.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all the top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
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