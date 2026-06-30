Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty At 24,000; Banks, Autos In Focus On Nifty Expiry Day

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all the top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day.

Today also marks Nifty's weekly expiry and the close of the June quarter, adding an extra layer of volatility to a session already trying to shake off Monday's selloff.

GIFT Nifty is trading at 23,999.50, up 0.25%, pointing to a flat-to-mildly-positive start and a shot at reclaiming the 24,000 mark after two sessions stuck below it.

Monday recap: Sensex fell 372 points and Nifty shut shop below 23,950, dragged lower by selling in PSU banks and media stocks. The session's biggest casualty was Persistent Systems, which crashed nearly 11% to a 52-week low after its €1.27 billion Nagarro buyout spooked brokerages — Nuvama cut its target price by over 1,000 rupees, calling the deal pricey even while backing its long-term logic.

On Wall Street overnight, the mood was the opposite. The Dow closed above 52,000 for the first time ever, the S&P 500 gained 1.18%, and the Nasdaq surged past 2% as the AI trade found its footing again — Alphabet jumped nearly 5% on its debut as a Dow component (replacing Verizon), and Tesla rallied 8.45%. Easing US-Iran tensions added to the mood, with fresh talks scheduled in Doha today.

Stay with us through the session for live updates on stocks, sectors, and everything moving the market on expiry day.