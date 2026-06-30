Waaree Energies Shares Extend Decline Even As Subsidiary Secures International Order

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd. extended loss on Tuesday after falling over 5% on Monday. The stock opened at 0.48% and gradually strengthened to 1.69% to trade at Rs 2,935. However, the share price kept falling soon after to trade at Rs 2,885 at 9:35 am.

The stock fell even as the company's arm secured a 236.22 MW solar module supply order from international customer. Waaree Energies said its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc, has received an order to supply 236.22 MW of solar modules from an international customer. The company said the order was received on June 29, 2026, from a renowned customer engaged in developing and managing sustainable infrastructure solutions, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

According to the regulatory filing by the company, the contract is for the supply of solar modules and is a one-time order. The modules are scheduled to be supplied during the first and second quarters of financial year 2027-28.

The broad commercial consideration or size of the order is linked to the supply of 236.22 MW solar modules. The company did not disclose the financial value of the contract.

Waaree Energies Ltd. Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The scrip fell as much as 0.35% to Rs 470.90 apiece on Tuesday at 9:35 am. This compares to a 0.27% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 8.30% in the last 12 months and 3.04% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.05 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.52.

Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating and four maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 3,642.47 implies an upside of 26.5%

ALSO READ: Waaree Energies Falls Nearly 5% Despite Clarifying US Customs Probe; Says Reports Misread

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.