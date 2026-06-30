Five Stocks To Buy Today: Meesho, Bank Of Maharashtra, Gland Pharma, And More

Multiple brokerage houses have shared their latest technical and derivatives-based stock recommendations, flagging opportunities across financials, banks and pharma stocks.

Across brokerages, analysts recommendations largely focus on technically strong counters and clearly defined risk-reward setups, as markets continue to trade in a range-bound but stock-specific manner.

Top picks include Meesho, Honasa, Piramal Finance, Gland Pharma and Bank of Maharashtra.

Piramal Finance (CMP: Rs 2,152.00)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has recommended Piramal Finance as a buy at Rs 2,140 with a stop loss at Rs 2,070 and a target of Rs 2,240, indicating a near-term upside potential on the charts.

Meesho Ltd. (CMP: Rs 194.10)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP – Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, has recommended buying Meesho Ltd. in the Rs 192–194 range, with a stop loss at Rs 179 and an upside target of Rs 225.

Honasa Consumer Ltd. (CMP: Rs 443.50)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade is also positive on Honasa Consumer Ltd. advising accumulation between Rs 440–446, placing a stop loss at Rs 414 and targeting Rs 515.

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd. (CMP: Rs 93.65)

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended buying Bank of Maharashtra at Rs 93.65, with a stop loss at Rs 91 and a target price of Rs 97.

Gland Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,375.00)

Among pharma stocks, Vinay Rajani suggested Gland Pharma as a buy at Rs 2,375, with a stop loss at Rs 2,320 and a target of Rs 2,500.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, Pidilite, M&M, UPL, Prestige, And More On Brokerages' Radar

​Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.