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Govt Extends GST Tribunal Appeal Deadline To July 31 Amid Heavy Rush On The Portal

The deadline has been extended by a month as recent representations from various stakeholders, highlighted technical difficulties due to rush to file appeals on the GSTAT portal.

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Govt Extends GST Tribunal Appeal Deadline To July 31 Amid Heavy Rush On The Portal
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The government has extended the deadline for filing appeals before GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to July 31, 2026 amid heavy rush on the official portal.

The deadline has been extended by a month as recent representations from various stakeholders, highlighted technical difficulties due to rush to file appeals on the GSTAT portal, the Ministry of Finance said in a notification on Tuesday, June 30.

In an earlier notification issued on September 17, 2025, the government had notified June 30, 2026 as the last date for filing of appeals before GSTAT.

While the due date was notified in September 2025 itself, it was observed that in the last 15 days alone, 30,000 appeals were filed, with daily volumes peaking at 5,500 appeals.

"Taxpayers advised to file appeals well before the revised July 31 deadline to avoid last-minute rush," the Ministry said. 

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