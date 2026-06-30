Maggi Hit By Shrinkflation, Nestle Cuts Noodle Pack Sizes By Up To 9%

Nestle has reduced the amount of noodles it provides in each packet of Maggi Noodles due to rising input costs, according to distributor checks cited by NDTV Profit on Tuesday. The company is trimming up to 9% of grammage in their instant noodle product while keeping their retail price points the same.

According to Nestle's statement to NDTV Profit, the trimming in noodle portions is as follows: the pack retailing for Rs 7 will now have a 9% reduction to 32 grams from 35 grams, the packet costing Rs 12 had a 8% cut to 48 grams from 52 grams, the packages priced at Rs 15 (70 grams from 75 grams), Rs 30 (140 grams from 150 grams), Rs 60 (280 grams from 300 grams), Rs 90 (420 grams from 450 grams) and Rs 120 (560 grams from 600 grams) have all witnessed a 7% decreases in grammage.

Nestle told NDTV Profit that this grammage "adjustment" was one of the many ways in which it "optimises levers".

"We continuously review our portfolio to balance the consumer proposition," the company said.

The firm further stated that pricing was always its "last lever".

"We first drive efficiencies, strategic buying, portfolio choices, and capacity optimization," Nestle stated.

"Only after these are evaluated do we consider pricing or pack-size changes, and always with caution," the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company added.

Share price of Nestle India Ltd. saw a 1.29% uptick to trade at Rs 1,405.20 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.34% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story.)

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