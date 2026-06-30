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Nestle India: Rich Valuations Limit Upside, Motilal Oswal Maintains Neutral — Check Revised Target Price

While Nestle India continues to deliver strong volume-led growth and improving cash flows, rich valuations remain a key overhang, prompting Motilal Oswal to stay on the sidelines despite a positive long-term outlook.

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Nestle India: Rich Valuations Limit Upside, Motilal Oswal Maintains Neutral — Check Revised Target Price
Motilal Oswal noted that"expensive valuation" limits upside, leading it to maintain a Neutral stance on Nestle India.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Nestle India Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Nestle India Ltd.'s shares may remain in focus after Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Neutral' rating on the stock, citing expensive valuations despite a strong recovery in growth and improving cash flows.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,400, implying limited upside from current levels.

Valuation and view

  • There is no material change to the brokerage's FY27 and FY28 EPS forecasts. 
  • GST 2.0 stimulates consumption, drives affordability, and contributes to the overall growth of the FMCG sector. About 85% of the company's portfolio has benefited from the GST 2.0, leading to strong volumes across LUPs and larger packs. Apart from macro tailwinds, Nestle's own initiatives, such as its investments in brands, strengthening distribution, and increasing capacity, are cumulatively boosting strong performance delivery. 
  • Packaged food companies (15-20% crude linkage) are relatively less exposed crude compared to HPC players (25-30%)
  • Motilal Oswal models a CAGR of 12%/15%/18% in revenue/Ebitda/APAT over FY26-28E.

The stock is trading at 68x/60x FY27E/FY28E EPS. Given its expensive valuation, the brokerage reiterates its Neutral rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,400 (based on 60x P/E Mar'28E).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Nestle Update.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra Shares in Focus: HDFC Securities Maintains Add on Growth, Margin — Check New Target Price

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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