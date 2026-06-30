Deutsche Bank Exits India Retail; Kotak Mahindra Takes Over Operations For Rs 282 Crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. has agreed to acquire Deutsche Bank AG's retail banking, private banking and wealth management businesses in India for approximately Rs 281.7 crore in an all-cash transaction, marking Deutsche Bank's exit from the country's retail banking segment.

The transaction will be executed through a business transfer agreement on a slump sale basis and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The acquired business had advances of around Rs 29,000 crore and deposits of about Rs 16,000 crore as of March 31, 2026. It also manages approximately Rs 10,500 crore in assets under management, serves nearly 1.5 lakh customers, and has a workforce of around 1,000 employees.

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