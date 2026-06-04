Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert' — Check Forecast

After days of extreme heat, many areas of Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rain and strong thunderstorms on Thursday. As the skies became grey, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a two-day yellow alert.

IMD predicted that "partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" will persist in the city until June 6, according to news agency ANI. Images show strong winds in some areas of Noida.

Three days ahead of schedule, IMD said on Thursday that the monsoon has begun as it approached Kerala's coast. The nation's four-month rainy season officially begins today.

With a model error margin of ± four days, the IMD predicted on May 15 that the southwest monsoon will probably arrive over Kerala on May 26.

ALSO READ | Monsoon Arrives In Kerala, Heavy Rains Lash State, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Three Districts

While issuing yellow alert for parts of Delhi NCR, IMD predicted partly cloudy sky in the region and did not rule out light rainfall today with thunderstorm lightining and wind speeds reaching 40-50 kilometres during afternoon and evening. IMD also predicted very light and light rainfall accompanied by thuderstorm and lightining during the night.

As per IMD's latest information, it predicted, generally cloudy sky and a spell of light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during morning to forenoon on 5th with anothr spell of very light rain accompanied with thunderstorm lightining during evening nad night.

Friday's daytime highs are predicted to be between 39°C and 41°C, with a minimum of 25°C to 27°C.

Meanwhile, three days after the monsoon's typical onset date of June 1, IMD formally confirmed its arrival on Thursday, June 4, as torrential rain continued to batter Kerala and surrounding areas.

The IMD quickly issued an orange alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts for portions of the day, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph in isolated areas, after rain battered several districts in Kerala throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Showers, Thunderstorm — Check Maharashtra Forecast

The southwest monsoon usually begins over Kerala and moves across Karnataka, Goa, and northeastern India in the first part of June. Later in the month, it spreads to Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and eastern India.

By the end of June or the first week of July, the monsoon often reaches Delhi about June 27 and covers the majority of northwest India, including Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.