Govt Extends Tarun Kapoor's Tenure As Advisor To PM Modi By A Year

Tarun Kapoor, a retired 1987-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been granted a fresh one year term as Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved an one-year extension of his tenure in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

According to an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on June 4, “Kapoor will continue to serve in the PMO in the rank and pay scale equivalent to a Secretary to the Government of India. The extension will take effect from June 10, 2026, and will remain valid for a further period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

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Kapoor's appointment will continue on a contractual basis under the existing terms and conditions applicable to the post, the government notification stated.

A seasoned bureaucrat, Kapoor has held several key positions in the central government and has been closely involved in policymaking and infrastructure-related initiatives during his administrative career.

Since joining the Prime Minister's Office as Advisor, he has been associated with various strategic and developmental matters handled by the PMO.

The latest decision ensures continuity in the Prime Minister's advisory team, with Kapoor set to remain in the role for another year.

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The extension was cleared by the ACC, the government's highest authority for appointments to senior administrative positions.

The order was issued by Manisha Saxena, Secretary to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and Establishment Officer, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

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