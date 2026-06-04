IndiGo Suspends Flights To Hong Kong, Shanghai, Krabi, Three Other Southeast Asian Destinations

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. temporarily suspended operations to Hong Kong, Shanghai, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Siam Reap and Langkawi, according to a press release from the company on Thursday.

The suspension will come into effect on June 1 for five cities and June 3 for Siam Reap. The suspension will last till Sept. 30.

Bookings will resume for all the impacted services from Oct. 1 2026 onwards. Should the environment become favourable, IndiGo is prepared to reinstate these services earlier than their scheduled time, the company stated.

"The airline will continue to monitor the situation given the elevated operating costs and continued airspace restrictions," the release said.

The company stated that the step was taken in view of traditionally softer demand in the upcoming quarter and an incredibly challenging cost environment. The firm emporarily suspended operations to six international destinations as part of network optimization.

"These measured changes are designed to align capacity with current market conditions and demand trends, while ensuring the airline maintains reliability and network integrity across its global destinations," the release stated.

IndiGo will be retaining over 1,800 weekly international flights despite adjustments.

"To keep customers updated, IndiGo will be proactively informing the affected customers. Passengers are encouraged to check the latest flight information before planning their journeys," the release said.

Share price of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. saw a 0.07% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.05% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

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