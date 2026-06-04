India Appoints Axis Bank's Neelkanth Mishra As Executive Director At World Bank Headquarters

Neelkanth Mishra has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank Headquarters, Washington DC, USA, for a tenure of three years, according to an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on June 4.

The ACC approved Mishra's appointment to the post, succeeding Parameswaran Iyer, IAS (Retd.), who currently represents India at the World Bank.

According to the government order, Mishra will serve for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge of the position, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Neelkanth Mishra as Executive Director, World Bank Headquarters, Washington DC, USA vice Shri Parameswaran Iyer, IAS (UP:81) (Retd.) for a tenure of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order stated.

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Mishra, one of India's best-known economists and policy advisers, will represent the country at the World Bank's headquarters in Washington, DC. The Executive Director serves on the World Bank's Board, which is responsible for overseeing the institution's operations, lending programmes and policy decisions.

The ACC also approved an extension of Parameswaran Iyer's tenure beyond June 19, 2026, to ensure continuity until Mishra formally takes over the role in Washington.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved... extension in tenure of Shri Parameswaran Iyer, IAS (UP:81) (Retd.) as Executive Director, World Bank Headquarters, Washington DC, USA beyond 19.06.2026 till Shri Neelkanth Mishra joins as Executive Director," the order said.

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Neelkanth Mishra is Chief Economist at Axis Bank and Head of Global Research and Whole-Time Director at Axis Capital. A widely respected economist and market strategist, he joined Axis in 2023 after a two-decade career at Credit Suisse, where he served as Co-Head of Asia Pacific Strategy and India Strategist. He also serves on the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council and holds part-time leadership roles at Unique Identification Authority of India and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, while advising several government bodies on economic policy and reforms.

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