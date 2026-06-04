Integrated Film, Television Media Hub On Prasar Bharati's 150-Acre Land In Mumbai; Fadnavis Approves Proposal

Mumbai is set to get a major boost in its entertainment infrastructure as the Maharashtra government and Prasar Bharati move forward with plans to create a large-scale Integrated Film and Television Media Hub in Malad.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved the proposal to create a special purpose vehicle in partnership with Prasar Bharati to drive the project. The planned venture seeks to convert a large section of Prasar Bharati's land in Mumbai into a world-class hub for film production, television, media, and entertainment-related businesses.

150 Acres Identified For Development

The proposed hub will come up on around 150 acres of land from the 278-acre property owned by All India Radio (Prasar Bharati) in Malad. Officials said the land has become increasingly available as much of AIR's broadcasting operations are being shifted to FM-based systems.

A memorandum of understanding for the project has already been signed between Prasar Bharati, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corp. and the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corp.

World-Class Facilities Planned

According to the proposal, the media hub will feature advanced film studios, sound stages, hospitality infrastructure, IT and IT-enabled services facilities, and tourism-related projects.

Plans also include setting up international-standard film and music training institutes. Authorities are expected to collaborate with reputed educational institutions from abroad to develop specialised training programmes and skill-development opportunities for aspiring professionals.

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Regulatory Hurdles To Be Addressed

While approving the project, Fadnavis pointed out that parts of the proposed site currently fall under No-Development-Zone and Coastal Regulation Zone restrictions, limiting construction activities.

"For complete development, necessary statutory permissions, changes in rules and amendments in the Development Control Regulations will have to be made. All necessary cooperation will be provided by the state government in this regard," the Chief Minister said.

Detailed Plan To Be Ready Soon

Fadnavis directed officials to appoint a consultancy firm for a pre-feasibility study and action plan, while also forming a joint working committee to fast-track the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and technical planning. He instructed that the project's development blueprint be finalised by the end of June.

The meeting was attended by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, and senior officials from Film City and MIDC.

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