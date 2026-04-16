Delhi Airport Mishap: DGCA Off Rosters SpiceJet Pilot, ATC Control Officer After Plane Hits Akasa Aircraft

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation into a minor on-ground collision between two commercial aircraft at Delhi's airport, even as both airlines confirmed that all passengers and crew are safe.

Both aircraft were grounded for inspections following the incident. All passengers and crew aboard the stationary Akasa flight disembarked safely, with no injuries reported.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched a probe into the incident, temporarily off rostered the concerned SpiceJet pilot and the Air Traffic Control (ATC) officer from duty as part of its standard safety enforcement measures in such taxiway-related cases.

ALSO READ : Petrol, Diesel Costs Hightest In Andhra Pradesh, Lowest In Andaman

According to the regulator, the SpiceJet aircraft, while taxiing to its designated parking bay after operating flight SG-124, made contact with the horizontal tail surface of the Akasa plane, which had already pushed back and was positioned on the apron.

The impact damaged the right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa aircraft. Both planes have since been grounded and moved out of operations.

In separate statements, the airlines confirmed the incident and said standard safety protocols were followed.

Akasa Air stated that its aircraft was stationary at the time of impact and that passengers were safely disembarked, with alternate travel arrangements being made. SpiceJet also confirmed that its aircraft has been grounded pending further checks.

ALSO READ : Piyush Goyal Says India Is Preferred Destination For Data Centres, No Shortage Of Power

The DGCA is now examining the circumstances leading to the collision, including ground movement procedures and coordination, to determine accountability and prevent recurrence.

The incident comes just months after a similar ground collision involving Air India and IndiGo aircraft in Mumbai, which had also triggered a regulatory probe.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.