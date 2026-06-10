CTET September 2026 Registration Window Closes Today; Check Direct Link To Apply

The application period for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for September 2026, which commenced on May 11, 2026, will conclude today, June 10, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates can complete their applications through the official site at ctet.nic.in. The final date for online fee payment (using a debit card, credit card, or net banking) is also June 10, 2026, until 11:59 PM. Applications may be submitted only through the official CTET and CBSE websites.

Candidates will be permitted to correct their application forms from June 15 to June 18, 2026. Admit cards will be available for download two days prior to the test date. The minimum qualifications for appearing in the CTET are notified by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Applicants are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully before applying.

The CTET examination is set to take place on September 6, 2026 (Sunday), with results anticipated by the end of October. The assessment will be held in 132 cities in 27 languages.

CTET September 2026: Direct Link To Apply

The direct registration link to apply for CTET 2026 is -> Direct Link

CTET 2026: Follow these steps to apply online

Step 1: Navigate to the official CTET website.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” button for CTET 2026.

Step 3: Carefully enter personal and academic information.

Step 4: Upload a scanned photograph and signature in the specified format.

Step 5: Submit the application fee through online payment options.

Step 6: Complete the form and download a copy for future reference.

CTET 2026: Students cannot choose their examination city

This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented an important alteration: candidates will no longer have the option to select their examination city. Instead, testing centres will be assigned randomly by the CBSE.

Requests to alter the designated city or exam date will not be accepted under any circumstances, even in situations where the exam takes place on September 5 or 6, 2026, as the allocation will follow a random procedure.

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CTET Examination 2026: Eligibility criteria

For CTET 2026, the eligibility for Paper 1 (Classes 1–5) requires candidates to meet any one of these criteria: they must have passed 12th with at least 50% marks along with a two-year D.El.Ed, or 12th with 50% marks along with a four-year B.Ed, or 12th with 50% marks along with a two-year D.El.Ed (Special Education).

For Paper 2 (Classes 6–8), candidates must qualify any one of the following: graduation with a two-year D.El.Ed, or 12th pass with 50% marks plus a four-year B.Ed, or 12th pass with 50% marks plus a four-year integrated BA/BSc/B.Ed., or graduation with 50% marks along with B.Ed (Special Education).

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CTET Examination 2026: Application fees

For CTET 2026, the application fee for General and OBC-NCL candidates is Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both papers, while for SC, ST and Divyang candidates, the fee is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.

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