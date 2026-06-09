NIFT 2026: NTA In Spotlight Again As Students Flag Discrepancies In Results, Social Media Posts Go Viral

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2026 results have come under scrutiny on social media, with students raising questions about alleged discrepancies in scorecards and attendance records. The concerns have surfaced just weeks after controversy surrounding the conduct and evaluation of other entrance examinations like NEET handled by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Posts on Reddit, Instagram and other platforms have highlighted claims ranging from mismatches between expected and awarded marks to allegations that some candidates were marked absent despite appearing for the examination. In one widely shared Reddit post, users discussed discrepancies in final scores and called for a review of the evaluation process.

The issue gained further traction after videos and reels discussing the alleged anomalies began circulating on Instagram, with several students demanding greater transparency from NTA.

The NIFT 2026 final results were declared by NTA on June 3 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

NTA is already under major scrutiny after it announced the cancellation of NEET UG 2026, conducted on May 3, after investigations found that several questions similar to those in the actual exam paper had been circulated before the test. This is the first time since NTA took over NEET UG conduct in 2019 that the medical entrance examination has been completely scrapped. In 2024, the exam was partially re-conducted for over 1,563 candidates following discrepancies in marks, triggering scrutiny of the agency's functioning.

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