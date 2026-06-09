MH CET Law 2026: 5-Year LLB Results To Be Declare Soon — Check Step-by-Step Guide

The Maharashtra State CET Cell is expected to declare the MH CET 5-year LLB 2026 results very soon.

On June 6, 2026, the authorities published the final answer key for the MH CET 5-year LLB. They also announced the modifications made to the answer key considering the objections received.

Candidates submitted 90 objections, of which 27 were identified as unique. Following the review, the CET Cell upheld only a single objection.

The provisional answer key for the MH CET 5-year LLB was released on May 24, 2026. Once the MH CET 5-year LLB 2026 results are announced, candidates can log in to their registered accounts on the CET Cell portal to access and download their scorecards.

READ ALSO: MHT CET Result 2026 OUT: PCB Scorecard Released By State CET Cell, Maharashtra

MH CET Law 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Access the official site at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Select the "CET Examination Portal A.Y 2026-27" section.

Step 3: Click on the "MH CET 5-year LLB 2026 Result" link found in the notifications area.

Step 4: Input your application ID/registered email ID along with your password/birth date.

Step 5: Hit the "View Score Card" button on the candidate's dashboard.

Step 6: Download and print the scorecard as a PDF.

Read Also: UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: When Will Scores Be Released? Check Step-By-Step Guide

MH CET Law Marking system

The MH CET Law examination follows a merit-based ranking structure where examinees are evaluated based on their performance out of a maximum of 120 points. Critically, entry into law colleges is contingent upon whether a participant's score aligns with the threshold established by specific colleges during the Centralized Admission Procedure.

Counselling after results

The officials are set to release the MH CET 5-year LLB 2026 cutoff for every counselling session. There will be three rounds of counselling for MH CET Law. Candidates who achieve the cutoff will be eligible for admission. The MH CET LLB cutoff represents the lowest score that applicants must attain to qualify for enrolment in a specific participating institution.

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