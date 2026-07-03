BAT-BMS Controversy: BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Writes To Ashwini Vaishnaw, Seeks Immediate Ban

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has formally written to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding an urgent nationwide ban on the BAT-BMS mobile application. The app is reportedly being exploited by miscreants to remotely shut down the batteries of e-rickshaws and other electric vehicles via Bluetooth connection.

In his letter, Bagga flagged the dangerous trend as a severe public safety hazard and a direct assault on the livelihoods of low-income families. "Certain individuals are using a mobile application called BAT-BMS via Bluetooth to remotely switch off the batteries of e-rickshaws... Several videos related to this are also going viral on social media," the letter stated.

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Cruel "Pranks" Disrupting Livelihoods

The BJP leader highlighted that millions of underprivileged families rely entirely on e-rickshaws for their daily earnings. The viral videos online show distressed drivers stranded mid-journey, left wandering for help, and even breaking down in tears. Bagga strongly condemned the trend, noting that what some internet users are promoting as a harmless digital "prank" is an insensitive and inhumane disruption that inflicts immediate financial losses on daily-wage earners.

A Severe Threat to Public Safety

Beyond the economic toll, Bagga warned that the application poses a massive physical danger on public roads. Forcibly disabling a moving vehicle without the driver's consent can cause sudden halts, triggering severe road accidents and jeopardising the lives of passengers, drivers, and nearby pedestrians.

The Appeal

Bagga urged the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to take swift action in the public interest. He requested the immediate removal of the BAT-BMS application from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and all other hosting platforms to protect vulnerable drivers and ensure road safety.

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Developed by China's Shenzhen Grenergy Technology, the BAT-BMS app genuinely monitors Bluetooth-enabled lithium batteries. It tracks charge, voltage, temperature, and cell health while managing charging and discharging functions, but is currently being misused to remotely disable electric vehicles.

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