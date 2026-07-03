Amarnath Yatra 2026: Dates, Registration, Medical Certificate, Guidelines - Complete Pilgrim Guide

The annual Amarnath Yatra 2026 commenced on Friday, with the first groups of pilgrims setting off from the Baltal and Nunwan base camps towards the revered cave shrine. Authorities have urged devotees planning to register on arrival to avoid travelling to Jammu and Kashmir until their registration has been completed.

Amarnath Yatra 2026 is scheduled from July 3 to Aug. 28.

What Is Amarnath Yatra 2026?

The Amarnath Yatra is an annual spiritual journey that takes pilgrims to the revered Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir. The cave is home to a naturally formed ice Lingam, worshipped by devotees as a symbol of Lord Shiva.

Situated 3,888 metres above sea level, the sacred Amarnath Cave is devoted to Lord Shiva and welcomes pilgrims during a limited annual window of approximately two months.

Spread over 57 days, the pilgrimage can be undertaken through two separate routes, with authorities advising participants to meet the required fitness standards and follow all safety instructions.

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Dates

As per the schedule announced by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), the 2026 Amarnath Yatra will be held from July 3 to Aug. 28. The pilgrimage will take place over 57 days, with its conclusion coinciding with Raksha Bandhan, marked by the ceremonial arrival of the revered Chhari Mubarak at the cave.

Registration of Yatris via bank branches started on April 15.

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Registration

Online

Visit the official Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) website and head to the 'Online Services' section.

From the available options, click on 'Yatra Permit Registration'.

Read the eligibility criteria, instructions and terms carefully before accepting them.

Fill in the online application form with your personal details, including your name, preferred date of travel, Aadhaar number and mobile number.

Upload a recent passport-sized photograph along with a scanned copy of your Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC).

Authenticate your mobile number by entering the OTP sent to your registered phone.

Once the verification is complete, the payment link will be generated within about two hours. Pay the registration fee of Rs 150 online.

After the payment is confirmed, download and save your Yatra Registration Permit for future use.

Offline

Visit an authorised bank branch offering Amarnath Yatra registration services. Dedicated helpdesks will assist pilgrims with the application process. Participating banks for 2026 are J&K Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), State Bank of India (SBI), and YES Bank.

Complete the Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC by providing your Aadhaar card for fingerprint authentication. If biometric verification is unsuccessful, bank officials will manually record your details and capture a photograph using a webcam.

Submit your CHC, ensuring it is valid, recently issued and carries an attested photograph. Pay the registration fee of Rs 150 per pilgrim.

Following successful verification of your Aadhaar and CHC, the bank will issue a Yatra Permit containing your allotted route (Baltal or Pahalgam), date of travel and a QR code. The permit will be signed and stamped by the authorised official.

Before beginning the pilgrimage, collect your mandatory RFID tracking card from a designated centre.

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Medical Certificate

Yatris must submit a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) to register for the Yatra. It will include a declaration of your medical history.

An authorised medical authority must approve your fitness for the Yatra. It must have been issued on or after April 8. You can check the format of the certificate here.

“No Yatri who is below the age of 13 years or above the age of 70 years and no lady with more than six weeks' pregnancy would be registered to undertake Yatra, even if Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) has been issued by authorised doctor,” according to SASB.

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Guidelines

Here are some of the guidelines SASB has issued for the Yatra:

Dos

One of the key requirements for this year's pilgrimage is the RFID card. Every registered devotee must obtain it from designated collection centres. Pilgrims arriving at the entry points without the card will not be allowed to proceed.

Build your stamina before the pilgrimage by walking 4–5 kilometres daily for at least a month in advance.

Include deep-breathing exercises and yoga, especially pranayama, in your routine to help your body adapt to lower oxygen levels at high altitudes.

Stay well hydrated by drinking around five litres of fluids a day to minimise the risk of dehydration and headaches.

Eat a carbohydrate-rich diet to maintain energy levels and reduce the chances of fatigue or low blood sugar.

If you begin to experience symptoms linked to high altitude, descend to a lower altitude without delay.

Seek medical attention immediately if you notice signs of altitude sickness or feel unwell. Medical assistance is available at regular intervals: roughly every 2 km along the route.

What To Avoid

Refrain from consuming alcohol, caffeinated beverages and tobacco products during the pilgrimage.

Do not rely solely on the judgement of someone showing signs of illness, as altitude-related conditions can impair decision-making.

Never dismiss symptoms such as dizziness, breathlessness or severe headaches, as they could indicate high-altitude sickness.

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Routes

Pilgrims travelling to the Amarnath Cave can choose between two officially designated routes: Baltal and Pahalgam. The Baltal route is the shorter of the two, covering around 14 km in one direction. However, its steep ascent makes it considerably more demanding despite allowing many devotees to complete the trek within one to two days.

The Pahalgam route, by contrast, stretches for approximately 46–48 km and is spread across three to five days. Although significantly longer, it features a more gradual climb and is generally preferred by pilgrims seeking a less strenuous pace and a more traditional pilgrimage experience. The most suitable option depends on a pilgrim's fitness level, available time and trekking experience.

Pilgrims who wish to avoid the strenuous trek can opt for helicopter services operating on both authorised routes. A one-way flight from Neelgrath (Baltal) to Panchtarni takes around 8 to 10 minutes, with fares reportedly starting at approximately Rs 3,250. Services from Pahalgam to Panchtarni are longer, lasting about 20 minutes, and reportedly cost Rs 4,900 for a one-way journey.

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