10 Phones To Buy Under 25,000 Amid Rising Handset Prices Due To Memory Chips

Among all smartphone categories, the mid-range segment has arguably suffered the most from this year's memory supply crunch. The under-Rs 20,000 market has seen few meaningful launches, while the sub-Rs 25,000 space continues to rely largely on models introduced last year.

The best phones below Rs 25,000 are seldom complete all-rounders. And, with the sale season kicking in, let us take a look at the devices available in the market under this range.

Poco M8

The phone debuted as a budget offering at Rs 18,999. Buyers can choose from three storage and memory options:

128GB model with 6GB RAM costs Rs 19,999

128GB version with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 21,999

256GB model paired with 8GB RAM for Rs 23,999

It sports a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED screen with sufficient brightness for outdoor visibility. Although the handset relies on a polycarbonate construction, it is backed by an IP66 rating for added protection against dust and water ingress.

Realme P4x 5G

The Realme P4x 5G made its debut at Rs 15,499. However, rising component costs have pushed it into a higher price bracket.

You can choose between 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants, which cost Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

The phone powers MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra processor, a chip capable of handling demanding games with ease. Backing it up is an extensive vapour chamber cooling solution that helps prevent thermal throttling during prolonged gaming. While the camera system is serviceable rather than exceptional, the 7,000mAh battery is built to power through even the longest gaming sessions.

iQOO Z11x

At the heart of the iQOO Z11x 5G is MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor. The octa-core chipset combines four high-performance cores running at up to 2.6GHz with four power-efficient cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The phone is available with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and as much as 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, while a side-mounted fingerprint scanner handles biometric authentication.

6GB+128GB version costs Rs 22,999

8GB+128GB variant is available at Rs 24,999.

Moto G67 Power

The Moto G67 Power is one of the few models that still manages to deliver a true mid-range experience.

Its design helps it stand apart from the competition, with multiple finish options, including a faux leather rear panel, that lend the handset a more upmarket feel than most plastic-bodied rivals. Although it debuted at Rs 15,999, the entry-level variant now carries a price tag of Rs 22,999.

Moto G96

Another Motorola smartphone worth considering is the Moto G96. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 18,999, while the 8GB + 256GB version costs Rs 19,999.

That competitive pricing, however, comes with a notable compromise: the company promises only a single year of software updates.

Vivo T4

The Vivo T4 keeps things simple with a minimalist design. However, it stands out thanks to its 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED screen, which adds a touch of sophistication. The styling clearly takes cues from Vivo's flagship X200 lineup, and the handset remains remarkably thin considering it packs a massive 7,300mAh battery. The polycarbonate construction is complemented by an IP65 certification for dust and water resistance.

The base variant (8GB+128GB) is retailing for Rs 24,999 on the official website.

Redmi 15 5G

Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi 15 5G with a spacious 6.9-inch Full HD+ (1,080 × 2,340 pixels) screen capable of refreshing at up to 144Hz. Under the bonnet sits Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, backed by a generous 7,000mAh battery designed for extended usage.

The price range for the device currently stands at Rs 20,499 to Rs 24,499, depending on the variant.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone featuring a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz display, an Exynos 1330 chipset, and a 5000mAh battery. It boasts a 50MP OIS main camera, an IP54 splash-proof rating, and industry-leading software support, promising 6 years of OS upgrades.

6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 22,499

8GB + 128 GB version is priced at Rs 24,499.

ALSO READ: Mobile, Laptop Sales Slow As Rising Memory Costs Push Up Prices; Refurbished Market Gains Traction

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G ships with Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15. It features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 × 2,392 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a claimed peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Under the hood, the handset is powered by MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Its base variant is retailing for Rs 23,999 on the official website.

iQOO Z10R 5G

The iQOO Z10R 5G is a stylish, mid-range smartphone known for its slim quad-curved AMOLED display and 4K selfie camera capabilities. Key specifications include the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 4nm processor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS primary camera, and a 5700 mAh battery.

The 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 22,999, while the 8GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 24,999.

ALSO READ: Phones To Get More Expensive, Warns Nothing CEO Carl Pei As Memory Chip Costs Double

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