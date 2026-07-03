Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bank of Baroda, Ola, IREDA, Wheels India, Avenue Supermarts, MCX — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of Bank of Baroda Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd.?

Somil Mehta, Head Alternate Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Sameer Dalal Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd., and Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs Rs 44.90)

Sameer: Buy

Electric vehicle space will get a lot of traction.

Delhi govt's push will grow.

Ola is large player with good factory.

Bank of Baroda Ltd. (CMP: Rs 252.25)

Sameer: Hold

Short-term sentiment will turn negative.

One quarter setback of litigation. This is one-off.

Bank is growing at decent pace. Limited downside.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) (CMP: Rs 128.63)

Somil: Wait and Watch

IREDA has been on downtrend for very long time.

Expecting stock to consolidate.

Trading below 200 daily exponential moving averages since mid 2025.

Sideways to negative view on the stock.

Wheels India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,498.40)

Somil: Buy on dips

Stock has run-up a lot in short-term.

Correction can go down to Rs 1440 which will be first support.

Expecting good retracement from stock.

Buy on dips.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (CMP: 3,990.00)

Rajesh: Wait

Vertical fall seen in last two sessions.

Lower top- lower bottom structure indicating stock can fall more.

Stock had fallen around Rs 3800 levels.

Don't add stock.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,804.10)

Rajesh: Wait

Recently the price has corrected.

There is a strong support for this stock at Rs 2700 which is stop loss.

Once stock crosses Rs 3000, we can expect momentum.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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