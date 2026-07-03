FIFA World Cup 2026: Breel Embolo And Dan Ndoye Goals Helps Sweitzerland Beat Algeria

Switzerland confirmed their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Algeria on Thursday, thanks to goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye.

The Murat Yakin-coached side will now face the winner of the Colombia-Ghana clash in Vancouver next week.

The Swiss produced a disciplined tactical display, frustrating Algeria with their compact defensive structure before striking decisively on the counterattack.

After soaking up Algeria's early possession, Switzerland opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a swift counterattack. Winning the ball deep inside their own half, the Swiss released 20-year-old Johan Manzambi down the left flank. The youngster delivered a precise low cross into the box, allowing Embolo to finish from close range.

It was Embolo's second goal of the tournament. The 29-year-old had previously scored from the penalty spot in Switzerland's tournament opener against Qatar, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Having taken the lead, Switzerland tightened their grip on the contest by dropping into a compact five-man midfield whenever they were out of possession. Algeria enjoyed plenty of the ball but found it difficult to penetrate the well-organised Swiss defence.

The North African side came closest to equalising just before half-time when Ibrahim Maza's effort from inside the box drifted narrowly wide of the near post.

Switzerland doubled their advantage in the opening minutes of the second half. A move down the right flank ended with Rafik Belghali's attempted clearance falling kindly to Dan Ndoye, who calmly slotted his finish beyond goalkeeper Luca Zidane to make it 2-0.

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Algeria attempted to respond immediately, but captain Riyad Mahrez squandered a promising opportunity by firing straight at a defender from a central position, highlighting his side's frustrating evening in front of goal..

Fabian Rieder nearly added a third late in the game but miscued his effort with the goal at his mercy, allowing Zidane to gather comfortably. Fortunately for the Swiss, the miss proved inconsequential as they comfortably saw out the victory and secured their place in the knockout stage.

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