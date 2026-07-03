Visiting Thailand? Indian Embassy Issues 11 Point Advisory For Nationals

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok has issued a detailed travel advisory for Indian nationals visiting Thailand as the era of visa-free travel ended for Indian tourists along with nationals from several other countries.

Travelers are required to meet strict new immigration requirements, including reverting to the Visa on Arrival framework, both before boarding and upon landing, and for a hassle-free trip.

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The Embassy also reminded travellers to comply with Thailand's entry requirements. Passports must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival, while all foreign visitors are required to complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) online before departure to obtain a mandatory QR code for immigration.

Travellers should also carry proof of sufficient funds, confirmed return or onward flight tickets, and hotel booking confirmations, as immigration officials may request these documents.

Individuals travelling to Thailand under a visa waiver or the Visa on Arrival (VOA) scheme are advised to carry a minimum of 20,000 Thai baht (THB) in cash per person, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 57,300 based on current exchange rates.

According to the official advisory, individuals who have secured job offers in Thailand must not enter the country under the visa waiver or Visa on Arrival (VOA) schemes. Instead, the Embassy emphasised that these travellers must obtain the appropriate employment visa prior to their departure, noting that entering on tourist status for work violates local immigration laws.

Furthermore, the Embassy has clarified the rules for passengers transiting through Thai airports. Transit travellers are advised to carry all relevant documentation, including confirmed onward tickets and the necessary visas required by their final destination country, to ensure a seamless transit process.

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Thailand officially ended its visa-free entry programme for Indian passport holders, which had been in place since 2024.

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