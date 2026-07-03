From Maggi To KitKat: India Is Now The Biggest Market For Two Nestlé Brands

India has become the biggest global market for two of Nestlé's best-known brands, with the country remaining Maggi's largest market and emerging as KitKat's biggest market worldwide this year, Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said.

Speaking at Nestlé India's 67th annual general meeting, Tiwary said FY26 was “not a straightforward year” for India's consumption story. While rural demand improved, it remained dependent on the monsoon. Still, he said the company consistently outperformed peers on volume growth.

India Push Goes Deeper

Nestle India added 5.2 lakh retail outlets since April 2023 and is expanding further into tier-2 and tier-3 towns, where consumption is growing faster. Tiwary said rural consumers are increasingly seeking the same quality of products as their urban counterparts.

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The company's four priorities are consumer centricity, penetration-led volume growth, reinvestment behind brands and capacity, and accelerating technology-enabled sales and operations.

Nestle India has committed Rs 2,000 crore in capital expenditure over the past two years and is also scaling its ready-to-drink cold coffee portfolio. About 92% of its raw materials are sourced domestically.

Savings Reinvested In Brands

The company delivered its highest-ever operational cost savings in FY26, Tiwary said. Those savings were reinvested into higher advertising and digital spending as Nestle sought to deepen brand reach and support growth.

Separately, Nestle India declared a special dividend of Rs 2 per share, taking its total FY26 dividend to Rs 7 per share, including the Rs 5 final dividend recommended earlier. The special dividend will be paid from July 30 alongside the final dividend, subject to shareholder approval. Shareholders on record as of July 10 will be eligible for both payouts.

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