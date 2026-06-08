'Geographic Illiteracy': Govt Defends Great Nicobar Project, Denies Strategic Masking Charge, Says Report

The Centre is advancing its ambitious Rs 81,000-crore development programme for Great Nicobar Island, with key approvals moving forward across multiple components of the integrated project, a report said, citing defence ministry sources.

The project reportedly comprises four interlinked developments: an International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP), a joint-use Greenfield airfield and Naval Air Station, a township, and a power plant.

The sources, who spoke to news agency ANI, said the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) appraisal for the ICTP has been completed, and the Detailed Cabinet Note (DCN) has been submitted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) to the Ministry of Finance. The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting for the township component was conducted last week.

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Responding to criticism that the project is primarily commercial in nature but is being presented as a strategic initiative, defence ministry sources told ANI said such arguments are “based on geographical illiteracy.”

“Strategy is not limited to military interests alone but encompasses overall development. The aim of the project is to develop a long-term and sustainable presence on the islands, considering their geographical location,” the sources reportedly said.

As part of the broader Great Nicobar development plan, India is also set to invest Rs 13,000 crore in the construction of a dual-use airport and runway that will serve both civilian operations and the Indian Navy, ANI reported earliet today, citing persons privy to the development.

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