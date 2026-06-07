EU Delegation To Visit Assam On June 8-9 To Explore Joint Investment Opportunities

A high-level delegation of the European Union will be on a two-day visit to Assam from Monday to explore collaboration opportunities between Europe and the North Eastern states of India, officials said.

The tour of the EU delegation will be in line with the priorities set in the joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda agreed between the EU and India at their summit last January, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

The team will comprise ambassadors and senior representatives from EU member states, including Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan, alongside business representatives, the officials said.

"The visit will focus on value chains across sectors where Europe and the state of Assam and the region as a whole share strong synergies, including renewable and green energy, sustainable urban infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, tea and agri-food processing, flavours and fragrances, and AYUSH," the statement added.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Meets EAC Members, Discusses Measures To Boost Economic Growth Amid Global Turmoil

Welcoming the delegation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said that the visit of the EU delegation to the state marks an important chapter for a stronger Indo-EU relation, deeper trade ties and shared progress.

"With Assam's growing strength in agriculture, tea, technology, energy, manufacturing and innovation, this engagement will open new doors for investment, jobs and cross-border collaboration," he said.

The visit will also see the launch of Assam's first 'Blue Valley Cluster', a new industrial hub focused on fragrances, flavours, AYUSH and food processing, the EEAS said.

"This 4P (public-private-people-partnership) cluster will seek to connect Europe, Northeast India and Bhutan, promoting innovation, research, sustainable manufacturing and business collaborations. This pilot project, led by the Assam government, is aligned with the Blue Valleys initiative which was introduced at the 2026 EU-India Summit," it added.

During the visit, the 'Team Europe Ambassadors' will engage in a bilateral meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while a delegation led by the Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) will hold discussions with state officials to identify trade and investment opportunities.

"The delegation will also participate in the 'Blue Valleys: Building ecosystems and value chains between India and Europe' workshop on June 9, organised by the Government of Assam, which will bring together European and Indian businesses to explore partnerships in sustainable value chains, industries and innovation," the release said.

The 'Blue Valley' aims to promote industrial clusters, MSME linkages and sector-specific value-chain integration between the EU and India, while ensuring economic growth and environmental sustainability, it added.

Key sectors identified under this initiative include clean energy, natural ingredients, bamboo-based industries, eco-friendly textiles, biotech, wellness and smart manufacturing, the EEAS said.

By combining funding, skills development and sustainability standards, the initiative seeks to create scalable business models that benefit local communities and connect them to European markets, it added.

Commenting on the visit, Delphin said, "Northeast India and Assam at its core has enormous potential -- its resources, its skilled workforce and is already one of the fastest growing regions of India by GDP."

While the general contours to strengthen the EU-India ties have been finalised at the EU-India summit, it will have to take roots at the state level, he added.

"The EU has a long-standing engagement with Assam, and we are encouraged by the advancements we're seeing through initiatives like the Blue Valley," Delphin said.

ALSO READ: Trump Opens Door To US Equity Stakes In AI Companies

Assam presently stands at a pivotal moment in history, and the state's strategic location as a gateway to South East Asia makes it well placed to attract EU's support in green growth, sustainable industries, skill development and technology-led transformation, the CM said.

This visit will also help Assam connect more deeply with European expertise in renewable energy, semiconductors, food processing, education, healthcare and advanced manufacturing, he said.

"The outcomes of this visit, I am certain, will aid local enterprises, spur opportunities for youth and enhance Assam's role in India's Act East Policy and global outreach," he added.

In addition to meetings and the Blue Valley event, the delegation will visit Tata Electronics' new semiconductor plant, showcasing Assam's growing role in high-tech manufacturing.

"This visit also highlights the importance of EU-India digital partnership under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and will give European investors a closer look at Assam's business environment, infrastructure and industry potential," the EEAS said.

The delegation's programmes in Assam signal a new chapter in EU-India collaboration, with a shared vision to unlock the Northeast's economic potential through innovation, sustainability and inclusive growth, it added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.