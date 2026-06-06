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Trump Opens Door To US Equity Stakes In AI Companies

Trump signalled support for a public stake in the AI boom, with a White House meeting planned to explore equity-sharing models that could allow Americans to benefit directly from industry profits.

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Trump Opens Door To US Equity Stakes In AI Companies
Donald Trump said he is likely to host a meeting with leading AI executives to discuss a potential "partnership" framework.
Photo Source: AP/PTI

US President Donald Trump has signalled support for a proposal that could allow Americans to benefit directly from the rapid growth of the artificial intelligence industry, saying his administration is exploring models under which the public could hold equity stakes in AI companies, reported Reuters.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he is likely to host a meeting with leading AI executives at the White House next week to discuss a potential "partnership" framework between the federal government and AI firms.

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"There are concepts where pieces could be given to the American public, where the American public essentially becomes a partner with the companies," Trump said, adding that such a programme could potentially distribute dividends generated by AI companies to American citizens.

Trump's proposal comes at a time when policy makers in Washington grapple with how to ensure that the economic gains from the AI boom are shared more broadly. 

Trump's proposal has brought renewed attention to the debate over AI ownership and wealth distribution.

Separately, Senator Bernie Sanders has advocated a far more expansive approach, arguing that the public should receive a significantly larger share of AI-generated wealth.

Supporters of public equity participation say it could help ordinary Americans benefit from technological advances expected to reshape industries and labour markets. 

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Critics, however, warn that direct government ownership in AI companies could create conflicts of interest, complicate oversight and potentially undermine independent regulation of the sector.

The discussions come amid growing scrutiny of AI's economic impact, with governments worldwide exploring ways to balance innovation, competition and public benefit as investment in the technology accelerates.

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