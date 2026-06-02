8th Pay Commission: Grok AI Sees Fitment Factor Up To 32% Lower Than Union's Ask

The debate over the 8th Pay Commission's fitment factor has taken an interesting turn after AI chatbot Grok weighed in on the issue, projecting a significantly lower multiplier than what employee unions are demanding.

The discussion began when an official handle '8th CPC_update'—widely followed by central government staff and pensioners—on X asked Grok: "What do you think the fitment factor for the Central 8th Pay Commission will be?"

Responding to the query, Grok said the commission is still in the consultation phase, with the deadline for stakeholder submissions extended until June 15, 2026.

"The 8th CPC is still consulting (memo deadline extended to 15 June 2026). No official fitment factor yet. Unions (NC-JCM etc.) demand ~3.83 for min basic ~₹69k. Fiscal reality + precedent (7th CPC 2.57) points to a likely final range of 2.6–2.9. That balances employee expectations with sustainable government spending," Grok wrote.

The AI chatbot's estimate is roughly 24%-32% lower than the 3.83 fitment factor being sought by major employee unions, underscoring the challenge facing policymakers as they attempt to balance employee demands with fiscal constraints.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: J&K Union Pushes For Uniform Fitment Factor, Pay Parity With Delhi UT Employees

The fitment factor has emerged as the most closely watched aspect of the 8th Pay Commission. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was fixed at 2.57. However, employee groups have sought much steeper revisions this time. The staff side of National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has demanded a minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000, implying a fitment factor of around 3.83. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh has reportedly sought a minimum pay of Rs 72,000 and a fitment factor of 4.0.

Adding to the debate, the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) has proposed a differentiated structure instead of a single fitment factor for all employees. The association has suggested factors ranging from 2.92 for lower pay levels to as high as 4.38 for senior-most employees.

While employee bodies continue to push for higher multipliers, the government faces a broader fiscal challenge. A higher fitment factor would not only raise salaries but also increase pension payouts, allowances, arrears and long-term retirement liabilities. The financial implications could extend beyond the Centre, as state governments have historically aligned their pay revisions with Central Pay Commission recommendations.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission Delay: Central Govt Employees Likely To Lose Out On HRA, TPTA Arrears

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