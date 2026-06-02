Buy, Sell Or Hold: M&M, Suzlon Energy, Tata Technologies, GE Vernova And Kalyan Jewellers — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Technologies Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Kalyan Jewellers Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., and Nirav Asher, head - equity research analyst, Latin Manharlal Sec Pvt. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Mahindra & Mahindra (CMP: Rs 2,970.20)

Upadhyay: Hold

More room to slide.

That fall should be contained at Rs 2,940 levels.

One can go long with keeping stop-loss below Rs 2,890.

Hold the stock.

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 53.93)

Upadhyay: Hold

Stock is currently trading above the cluster of all key moving averages.

Should hold the positions.

Put the stop-loss below Rs 51.30.

On the higher side, Rs 62-63 levels can't be ruled out.

Tata Technologies (CMP: Rs 714.80)

Asher: Wait And Watch

Better to wait for one more quarter to see the management commentary.

By the look of it, it seems like things are improving

Outlook might be positive on short-to-medium term perspective.

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GE Vernova T&D India (CMP: Rs 4,755)

Upadhyay: Hold

Stock has come down by 3-4%.

Still showing good strength on the graph.

As long as prices are holding above Rs 4,500 levels, keep stop-loss below it.

Expecting Rs 5,300 levels on higher side.

Don't panic, hold the stock.

Waaree Energies (CMP: Rs 3,096.10)

Asher: Hold

One should continue to hold.

The renewable story is a fairly long story.

Government has set very aggressive targets for 500 GW capacity by 2035.

Idea is to hold for the long-term horizon.

Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 343.95)

Upadhyay: Avoid

Definitely not good time to enter.

One can look for Senco apart from Kalyan Jewellers.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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