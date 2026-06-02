Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Reach Record as Trump Keeps Peace Deal Hopes Intact

Matt Gertken, chief geopolitical strategist at BCA Research, said that Iran had attempted to force Trump to "discipline Israel and reduce the war against Hezbollah." The Trump administration is amenable to acting in an attempt to "salvage" the Senate in the midterm elections, he said. "But if the election becomes a lost cause, or after it is over, the administration will regain the ability to increase military pressure to prevent an outcome in which Iran exercises control over Hormuz shipping and retains highly enriched uranium stockpiles," said Gertken. "Thus the oil shock will expand again later, even if we are lucky enough to see it subside somewhat this summer." ALSO READ: Nvidia-Microsoft 'Spark' Deal Sends Intel, AMD Stocks Tumbling While Dell, HP Gain — Here's Why The AI Play Earnings season is beginning to wind down, with just a handful of big names left to report. AI will likely be a heavy focus, with the theme continuing to help the market move higher. Broadcom Inc. and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. will be ones to watch as the two companies have been viewed as beneficiaries from the increased focus on AI. Among single-stock moves, Nvidia Corp. surged 6.3% after announcing it would enter the PC market with a new chip with the aim of loosening the stranglehold of Intel Corp. on the sector. The new RTX Spark Superchip will debut in laptop and desktop computers from brands like Dell starting this fall. Software stocks advanced as Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang rebuffed concerns that the industry is at risk of being disrupted by more advanced AI tools. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector exchange-traded fund notched its best two-day advance since 2001. Meanwhile, International Business Machines Corp. jumped after an old clip of Trump praising the company's CEO recirculated online. MGM Resorts International gained after Barry Diller's People Inc. submitted a proposal to buy all outstanding shares of the casino operator that it does not already own. Sectors in Focus Software stocks rose after Nvidia Corp.'s Jensen Huang rejected concerns on the industry being at risk of being disrupted by more advanced AI tools.

Movie theater stocks like Cinemark Holdings Inc. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. finished higher Monday after a record box office weekend for the independent distributor of Backrooms closes out a strong May lineup.

The S&P 1500 Casinos & Gaming sub-index jumped after Barry Diller made an offer for the remaining portion of MGM Resorts International that he doesn't already own.

Space-related stocks are continuing a selloff that started late last week after a Blue Origin rocket exploded.