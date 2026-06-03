Maharashtra School Bus Fares Hiked 15% As Rising Diesel Prices Hit Operators

School bus operators in Maharashtra have announced a 15% increase in transportation fees from June 2026, citing mounting operational costs and a lack of government support despite repeated appeals for relief.

In a statement, the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA Maharashtra) said it had submitted multiple representations and detailed memorandums to the state government, transport ministry and other authorities, highlighting the severe financial strain faced by operators.

However, no concrete measures have been taken to address the industry's concerns, it said.

The association said it had explored several alternatives and proposed solutions aimed at avoiding any increase in fees and preventing the burden from being passed on to parents.

Despite these efforts, the authorities failed to provide any assistance or positive response, leaving operators with little choice but to revise transportation charges for the 2026-27 academic year.

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According to the SBOA, the fee hike is not solely linked to the recent rise in diesel prices.

Operators are grappling with a sharp increase in fuel costs, salaries of drivers and support staff, vehicle maintenance expenses, insurance premiums, statutory compliance charges, tolls, permits and other operational overheads.

The growing burden of e-challans and enforcement-related penalties has further added to financial pressures, it said.

The association noted that rising costs have affected the entire transportation sector, pointing out that airlines have also increased fares and, in some cases, scaled back operations.

Expressing regret over the decision, SBOA said it remains committed to providing safe and reliable transport services for students.

It urged parents and schools to support the move and appealed to the government to urgently intervene and introduce measures that safeguard the interests of students, educational institutions and transport operators.

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