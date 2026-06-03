Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim Resigns As TMC's Internal Trouble Intensifies

Firhad Hakim has resigned as mayor of Kolkata, according to NDTV reports on Wednesday. Hakim, a member of the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) had previously stated his wishes to step down from the role and had said the same to party Chairperson Mamta Banerjee according to previous news reports.

This development comes after the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal accepted a letter from 58 members of the legislative assembly from the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) proposing Ritabrata Bandyopadhy as the leader of the opposition, according to reports on Wednesday.

Bandyopadhyay was expelled from the TMC along with Sandipan Saha for alleged "anti-party" activities. They were reportedly in touch with the MLAs as per previous reports. Rumours spread regarding a new faction emerging within the TMC, which did not include Chairperson Mamta Banerjee and Party Leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Hakim, along with Bandopadhyay attended the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administrative review meeting at Nabanna, according to reports, indicating the likelihood of shift away from Mamta Banerjee's faction of the party.

Bandopadhyay's expulsion took place on June 1 according to NDTV. This took place after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that they had filed compaints over the alleged forgery of their signatures.

ALSO READ: TMC Split Imminent? Speaker Accepts Letter Signed By 58 MLAs Backing Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay As LoP

This was with regards to a letter that endorsed TMC veteran Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for the position of LoP in the West Bengal Assembly.

The 58 MLAs also proposed Ritabrata Bandopadhyay as the leader of the legilature with Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and Shiuli Saha proposed as deputy leaders as per reports.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.