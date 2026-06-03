TCS Nashik Case: AIMIM Ex-MP Imtiaz Jaleel Faces Scrutiny After Mention In Chargesheet

Former lawmaker Imtiaz Jaleel's name has appeared in a chargesheet in the case involding alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment at the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services.

When Matin Patel, a corporator for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, or AIMIM, was asked about the location of Nida Khan, an accused in the TCS case, he frequently brought up Jaleel, a former AIMIM MP, as per a report by NDTV.

Matin Patel frequently said, "You will have to ask Imtiaz Jaleel Saheb," when the Crime Branch office questioned him.

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On May 7, Nida Khan was taken into custody in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, central Maharashtra. According to the police, Matin Patel gave her refuge. On May 25, the AIMIM corporator was questioned for about nine hours. On June 1, he was called once more.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation had earlier removed allegedly unlawful structures at corporator Matin Patel's home and other properties.

The demolition action set off a verbal sparring match between AIMIM leader Jaleel and Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat.

"Why did they summon forces at around six in the morning to demolish Matin Patel's home? Was there a threat to the country? If Patel made a mistake, it was done by one person. What was his family's fault, though, for staying there? At the time, Jaleel stated that Patel's home would be rebuilt and that his elderly parents, wife, and kids had no blame.

Imtiaz Jaleel may soon receive a summons from the police to be questioned based on the chargesheet and witness accounts.

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Nine cases related to the accusations against the TCS unit are being investigated by a Nashik Police SIT.

The largest employer in the private sector in India, TCS, has made it clear that it has a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of coercion or harassment. The employees who were reportedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

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