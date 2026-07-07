Amitabh Bachchan's Late-Night Call Led To Rs 15-Crore Ayodhya Land Deal, Reveals Abhinandan Lodha

Amitabh Bachchan's investment in Ayodhya has an interesting backstory. According to real estate entrepreneur Abhinandan Lodha, the actor's late-night call about a land parcel eventually led to a Rs 15 crore purchase in the temple city.

How The Deal Finalised?

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Lodha recalled receiving a call from Bachchan late at night with an unusual request."Mr Bachchan called me late at night and asked if I had a 15,000 sq ft land parcel available in Ayodhya," he said.

Lodha admitted he did not expect such a request. According to him, individual buyers generally look for much smaller plots, making Bachchan's enquiry stand out.

The discussions moved ahead soon after, and the actor purchased a 15,000-square-foot plot at The Sarayu, a luxury plotted development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

Why Ayodhya?

Bachchan's purchase comes at a time when Ayodhya is witnessing growing interest from investors across the country. Since the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, the city has become a major destination for religious tourism, leading to increased demand for premium residential and commercial properties.

According to a report by Liases Foras, Ayodhya – A Rising Global Spiritual Capital, land prices in the city have been rising steadily, recording a 19% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The report also estimates that the growth rate could touch 25% by 2035, driven by infrastructure development and increasing tourist footfall.

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Bachchan's Growing Investments

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan has invested in property in Ayodhya.

Earlier, in March 2026, Bachchan bought a 2.67-acre land parcel in Ayodhya from The House of Abhinandan Lodha for Rs 35 crore, according to the company. The purchase was his third investment in the city and his fourth plotted development with HoABL.

With multiple property purchases in the temple city, Bachchan continues to strengthen his real estate portfolio in Ayodhya, reflecting the confidence many high-profile investors now have in the city's long-term growth and development.

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