Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan Starrer Maintains Healthy Occupancy, Collects This Amount

Ram Charan's Peddi has earned Rs 4.44 crore net in India so far from 5,516 shows on Day 7. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 184.14 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 218.88 crore, according to Sacnilk's data.

The film is currently recording an overall occupancy of 16.9% on Wednesday.

Day-Wise Box Office Journey

Peddi began its theatrical run with paid previews on June 3, collecting Rs 18.50 crore net from 847 shows. It then opened with Rs 51 crore on Day 1.

The film earned Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 29.10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32.15 crore on Day 4. It added Rs 12.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 9.70 crore on Day 6 before entering its first Wednesday.

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Language-Wise Collections

The Telugu version continues to drive the film's business. On Day 7, it has collected Rs 3.72 crore net from 2,570 shows while recording 24% occupancy.

The Hindi version has earned Rs 0.64 crore from 2,627 shows with 10% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Tamil version has contributed Rs 0.08 crore from 319 shows, registering 17% occupancy.

Occupancy In Major Regions

The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 19.81% on Wednesday so far, improving from 15.15% in the morning to 24.46% in the afternoon.

Among major centres, Visakhapatnam is leading with 35% occupancy, followed by Mahbubnagar at 32.5%, Warangal at 29.5% and Kakinada at 27%.

Nizamabad recorded 22.5% occupancy, while Guntur posted 21%. Vijayawada stood at 20.5%, Chennai at 17.5%, and Hyderabad at 16.5%.

Bengaluru reported 10% occupancy, Mumbai 8.5% and NCR 6%, indicating a stronger response in the Telugu-speaking markets.

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About The Film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The story follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to protect their pride from a powerful rival.

The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar in key roles.

Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore, Peddi has now crossed the Rs 180 crore net mark in India and will look to maintain its momentum heading into the second weekend.

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