Tamil Star Ajith Kumar Makes Young Fans' Day On Unexpected Video Call — Watch

Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar delighted a group of young fans after unexpectedly joining them on a video call arranged through a close associate, leaving the children visibly surprised and overjoyed. The heartwarming interaction quickly went viral on social media after being shared via Instagram, drawing widespread appreciation from fans for the actor's humble and approachable nature.

The video, captioned online with the phrase “When your dad's friend's list surprises you,” rapidly gained traction, with fans flooding social media with affectionate reactions. Many praised Ajith's grounded personality, with comments highlighting the unexpected personal connection between the actor and the family.

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According to reports, the video call was set up by the children's father, who is a close associate and friend of Ajith Kumar. The call showed Ajith speaking warmly with the two siblings, a girl and her brother, asking them about their studies and daily routine. He also engaged in a brief conversation with their father, who was present during the interaction.

During the call, Ajith wished the children well, offering his blessings and telling them, “God bless you all, wish you a beautiful life,” while also promising to meet them in person during his next visit. The interaction ended on an emotional note, with the children expressing excitement and disbelief after speaking to the star.

Ajith Kumar, who is known for maintaining a low public profile, has recently been balancing his acting career with his passion for motorsports. Tamil cinema superstar Ajith Kumar, who has been a dominant force in the film industry since the 1990s, made a highly anticipated return to professional motorsports in late 2024 after a multi-decade hiatus from international racing. The actor was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly (2025).

On the personal front, superstar Ajith Kumar is married to former actor Shalini; the couple has two children.

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