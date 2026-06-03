Peddi Advance Booking Report: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs 35-Crore Worldwide Ahead Of Release, Posts Strong India Pre-Sales

Ram Charan's much-awaited sports action drama Peddi is heading into theatres with strong momentum at the advance booking window. With just a day left before release, the film has generated impressive pre-sales across India and overseas, raising expectations of one of the biggest openings of the year.

Advance Sales In India

According to the latest booking data from Sacnilk, Peddi has sold over 3.85 lakh tickets across 6,146 shows nationwide, collecting Rs 9.29 crore gross in advance sales without block seats. Including block bookings, the figure jumps to approximately Rs 15.4 crore gross.

The Telugu version accounts for the bulk of the bookings, contributing over Rs 9 crore gross from nearly 3.70 lakh tickets across 3,833 shows. The Hindi version has generated around Rs 13.9 lakh across 1,703 shows, while Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions have recorded comparatively smaller numbers in the range of 5 lakh to 50,000 tickets.

Region-Wise Response

The strongest response has come from the Telugu-speaking states. Andhra Pradesh has generated around Rs 8.74 crore gross with block seats, while Telangana has contributed nearly Rs 4 crore.

Among key centres, Hyderabad leads with approximately Rs 2.34 crore gross, followed by Visakhapatnam at Rs 1.37 crore. Vijayawada, Guntur, Kakinada and Warangal have also recorded strong advances.

Warangal is emerging as one of the best-performing markets with 84 per cent occupancy, while Visakhapatnam has reached 58 per cent and Vijayawada 53 per cent. Andhra Pradesh is currently tracking around 33 per cent real occupancy, while Telangana stands at approximately 29 per cent.

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Premium Formats Add Momentum

Premium formats are drawing strong interest, with the Telugu EPIQ version earning over Rs 6 lakh so far. Hyderabad's EPIQ screenings have recorded 100 per cent occupancy across all five shows, while several shows across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are already marked as "almost full" or "filling fast".

Outside the Telugu market, Bengaluru has emerged as a key contributor with bookings touching Rs 1.25 crore, while Chennai has also reported encouraging advances.

Worldwide Advance Bookings

As per the Sacnilk report, Peddi has already crossed Rs 35 crore in worldwide advance bookings, with sales expected to grow further before release.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar.

The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, and is set for a worldwide release on June 4, 2026.

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