Microsoft's Closed-Loop Secret: New AI Data Center Slashes Annual Water Use To Match A Restaurant

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella used his keynote at Microsoft Build 2026 to confront one of the tech industry's most charged environmental debates head-on, claiming the company's newest AI data center in Wisconsin uses no more water annually than a single neighborhood restaurant.

Speaking during his keynote address at Microsoft Build 2026, Nadella outlined what he called "a new approach" to data centers, highlighting the company's Fairwater facility — a 315-acre campus in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin — as the model for a more sustainable future.

The facility uses a vertically designed, two-story architecture that stacks GPU racks in three dimensions, packing thousands of processors tightly together to minimize latency while dramatically cutting resource consumption.

Crucially, engineers filled the facility's closed-loop cooling system just once during construction. The water then recycles continuously, eliminating the need to draw fresh supply from the local community, Nadella said.

The claim drew immediate attention. On his way into the conference, a TechRadar journalist reported passing protesters calling on Nadella and Microsoft President Brad Smith to address the company's environmental footprint, borrowing Vietnam War-era chants to make their point.

The stakes are significant. Microsoft's Azure cloud platform now spans more than 500 data centers across 80 regions — what Nadella called "the most expansive hyperscaler footprint out there" — and the company has added more data center capacity in the last 18 months than during the entire first decade of Azure.

ALSO READ: India Extends Duty On Malaysian Textured Tempered Glass For Five Years

That breakneck pace has generated community backlash over noise, light pollution, and strain on public utilities.

Nadella has previously described Fairwater as "the world's most powerful AI data center," built around hundreds of thousands of GB200 processors functioning as a single seamless cluster. The facility went live ahead of schedule, with Microsoft having committed $7.3 billion to the project as of September 2025.

Beyond water, Nadella said tech companies must do more to earn the trust of host communities — pointing to safeguarding local electricity prices, creating regional jobs, contributing to the tax base, and funding local nonprofits as non-negotiables for any new build.

Whether the restaurant-water-usage claim holds up to independent scrutiny remains to be seen. But Nadella's message at Build was clear: AI's infrastructure ambitions and environmental responsibility are not, in his view, mutually exclusive.

ALSO READ: Pepsico Launches Premium Energy Drink Brand 'Adrenaline Rush'

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.