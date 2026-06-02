Pepsico Launches Premium Energy Drink Brand 'Adrenaline Rush'

Beverages major PepsiCo on Tuesday announced the launch of its premium energy drinks brand 'Adrenaline Rush' in the Indian market, strengthening its presence in the category, which has seen strong growth in recent years.

Pepsico, a leading player in the energy drinks with its brand Sting, now enters the mass-premium segment with 'Adrenaline Rush', creating a portfolio that spans from Rs 20 to Rs 60 price points. Adrenaline Rush is priced at Rs 60, while Sting costs Rs 20.

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"With two variants under Sting and two variants under its premium offering, PepsiCo is broadening consumer choice while addressing a wider range of taste preferences and consumption occasions," the company said in a statement.

With its two brands -- Sting and Adrenaline Rush -- PepsiCo's energy drinks portfolio will cater to a broad spectrum of consumers, seeking value propositions to those looking for a more premium, performance-led experience.

Commenting on the development, PepsiCo India and South Asia, Vice President and General Manager -- Beverages, Nitin Bhandari said, "The energy drinks category in India continues to see strong growth, and we believe there is significant headroom for further expansion as consumers increasingly seek products that cater to different occasions, functional needs and aspirations."

With Adrenaline Rush, PepsiCo is strengthening its energy drinks portfolio with a globally aspirational brand tailored for Gen-Z consumers, offering two differentiated variants -- Passion Rush and Classic Rush -- in a sleek premium can format to cater to the evolving preferences of today's youth.

For Adrenaline Rush, PepsiCo has launched a high-energy campaign film centred on the proposition "A-Rush, A-Game On," adopting a digital-first and culture-forward approach.

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This is aimed at resonating with Gen-Z consumers through creator-led storytelling, internet culture, and social media conversations.

As per a Mordor Intelligence report, the India energy drinks market size is valued at $0.82 billion in 2026 and is growing at a CAGR of roughly 2-6%, helped by factors such as rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanisation, and an increasing need for quick-energy solutions among young working professionals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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