India Extends Duty On Malaysian Textured Tempered Glass For Five Years

India has extended countervailing duty on imports of textured tempered glass from Malaysia, the government confirmed in an official gazette, issued through the Ministry of Finance.

This comes on the back of a thorough review which found that withdrawal of the duty would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of subsidisation and hamper the domestic industry, the gazette said.

The Ministry of Finance has imposed the duty for a fresh five-year period, superseding the earlier 2021 notification.

The duty applies to textured toughened (tempered) coated and uncoated glass with a minimum light transmission of 90.5%, thickness not exceeding 4.2 mm, and at least one dimension exceeding 1,500 mm.

The product is also commercially known as solar glass, solar PV glass, high transmission photovoltaic glass, and heat strengthened glass.

Duty Rates

The notification specifies differentiated duty rates based on producer. Xinyi Solar (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. and SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn. Bhd. have been assigned an individual countervailing duty rate of 9.71% of the CIF value.

All other producers from Malaysia, or from any other country exporting through Malaysia, will attract a higher duty of 10.14%.

To avail the lower individual rates, importers must present a valid commercial invoice carrying a signed declaration from the exporting entity certifying that the goods were manufactured at the specified facility in Malaysia.

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