HAL Advances GE-414 Engine Talks As India Speeds Up AMCA Fighter Project: Report

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) has completed technical negotiations for the GE-414 engines that will power prototypes of India's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), while commercial discussions are currently underway, according to Defence Ministry sources cited by ANI.

"The Request for Proposal (RFP) for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) was issued about 10 days ago. It has a time of 60 days. The responses should come by the end of July. After that, the rest of the process will be done. GE-414 Engines for AMCA prototype: Technical negotiations have been completed. Commercial negotiations are going on. HAL is negotiating. The focus is to move AMCA forward. That is our fifth-generation choice," the sources told ANI.

The development comes as India pushes ahead with the AMCA programme, its flagship indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet project. While the issuance of the RFP is not a fresh development, the latest update underscores progress on key programme components, including engine procurement and prototype development.

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Earlier this month, the Defence Ministry issued requests for proposals to three shortlisted industry consortia for the AMCA programme, according to defence officials cited by ANI. The bidders are Larsen & Toubro-Bharat Electronics Ltd., Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., and Bharat Forge-BEML Ltd.

The AMCA, notably, is envisioned as a stealth-enabled, fifth-generation combat aircraft equipped with artificial intelligence-enabled systems, long-range strike capabilities and the ability to operate alongside unmanned platforms.

The winning bidder will partner with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to manufacture five AMCA prototypes at a dedicated testing facility being developed in Andhra Pradesh. The facility is expected to become operational within a year, with the first prototype flight targeted for 2032.

The Defence Ministry has earmarked an indicative outlay of Rs 15,000 crore for the prototype development phase. Following development and testing, the Indian Air Force is expected to place an initial order for up to 120 AMCA jets, with deliveries likely to begin by 2035.

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