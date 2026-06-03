JioHotstar Bets Big On 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Digital Premiere With 50 Brand Partnerships

JioHotstar is turning the digital launch of Dhurandhar The Revenge into a major advertising and entertainment event.

Ahead of the film's streaming debut, the platform has brought on board 50 brand partners, including 11 sponsors, highlighting the scale of anticipation surrounding one of the year's biggest OTT premieres, according to a release by the streaming platform.

The spy-action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, will premiere on JioHotstar on June 4, with wider access to subscribers beginning June 5.

50 Brands Join The Premiere

The sponsor roster spans multiple sectors, including consumer goods, electronics, financial services, retail and healthcare.

Among the key partners are Fevicol, Samsung, Vimal, Sting, LG Water Purifier, Dulcoflex, HDFC SKY, AMFI, Reliance Digital, Swiggy Instamart and Invisalign.

Fevicol, Samsung and Vimal have joined as co-powered-by sponsors, while Sting, LG Water Purifier and Dulcoflex are among the special partners. HDFC SKY, AMFI, Reliance Digital, Swiggy Instamart and Invisalign are participating as associate partners.

A Special 'Raw & Undekha' Version

The premiere will feature a special "Raw & Undekha" version of the film, along with a 30-minute pre-show showcasing cast interactions, behind-the-scenes moments and making-of stories. The film will stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

JioStar On The Premiere's Scale​

"Dhurandhar The Revenge has transcended box office success to become a massive cultural phenomenon. With 500 million monthly active users on JioHotstar, we aren't just streaming a movie premiere, we are engineering a shared national moment at an unprecedented scale," Bhaskar Ramesh, head of entertainment sales, digital, at JioStar, said.

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He added that the event offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with audiences through one of the year's biggest entertainment releases.

Brands On Why They Joined

Swati Jha, GM, Marketing Services, Pidilite Industries, said Fevicol's association with the premiere was a natural fit because cinema remains a powerful force that connects audiences across India.

Puneeth Bekal, EVP and CMO, HDFC Securities, said HDFC SKY's partnership would help the brand engage digital audiences while promoting its investment platform.

Meanwhile, Joban Singh, Senior Director, Consumer Marketing and Professional Communications APAC, Invisalign, linked the film's theme of precision and transformation to the brand's messaging, while Nupur Gurbaxani, Director - Brand & Innovation, Opella Healthcare, said the partnership would help Dulcoflex connect with consumers during a marquee entertainment moment.

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