Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: India Earnings Grows, Occupancy Holds Steady

Alpha continued its theatrical run on Day 5, maintaining a steady performance across major centres in India.

The film has earned Rs 2.34 crore net on its fifth day so far, with the final Day 5 collections yet to be reported, according to the latest live box office data by Sacnilk.

To date, Alpha has gathered a net collection of Rs 40.19 crore at the Indian box office, and gross collection from India is Rs 48.10 crore. The film is currently screening across 5,597 shows nationwide, indicating a wide theatrical presence despite the weekday slowdown.

Alpha Day 5 Occupancy Across Major Cities

The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded an overall occupancy of 25.0% from 732 shows, with occupancy improving from 14.0% in the morning to 28.0% in the afternoon and 33.0% in the evening.

Mumbai registered 15.3% overall occupancy across 526 shows, while Bengaluru and Kolkata both reported 12.3% overall occupancy from 256 and 212 shows, respectively.

Among the stronger-performing centres, Jaipur led with an impressive 32.0% overall occupancy across 106 shows, followed by Lucknow, which recorded 22.7% occupancy from 137 shows.

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Alpha Box Office Performance So Far

With Rs 2.34 crore in live Day 5 collections, Alpha has increased its India net collection to Rs 40.19 crore and India gross to Rs 48.10 crore. The movie's performance should be clearer when the complete day's collection is reported.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Alpha is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The action spy thriller marks one of the biggest releases from the YRF Spy Universe.

The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles as elite intelligence agents on a high-risk espionage mission. The cast also includes Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, adding star power to the action-packed entertainment.

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