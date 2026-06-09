'US Must Respond': Trump Vows Retaliation After Iran Shoots Down Apache Helicopter

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran shot down an American apache helicopter ​that was patrolling the ⁠Strait of Hormuz ​overnight and directed the defense forces to retaliate.

"I have just been ​informed by our ​Great Military that last night ‌the ⁠Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters ​while patrolling ​over ⁠the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote ​in a social ​media ⁠post.

He added that the United States "must, of necessity, ⁠respond ​to this ​attack."

Trump's call for a rebuttal comes amid active negotiations for a truce deal between Washington and Tehran and crude oil prices slipping below $90 for the first time since April.

Earlier in the day, a report by Sky News Arabia had claimed that a proposed deal has received preliminary acceptance from the US administration, potentially marking progress in negotiations focused on de-escalation and regional stability.

While details of the draft were not immediately disclosed, the development comes amid intensified international attempts to prevent further escalation in the region.

Negotiations have been particularly complex due to strategic issues surrounding critical maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy supplies and international trade.

Diplomatic channels have remained active in recent weeks as regional and international stakeholders seek a negotiated settlement to the conflict.

Any agreement would likely involve security guarantees, measures to reduce military tensions, and mechanisms to ensure freedom of navigation through key waterways.

Trump had only yesterday condemned renewed aggressions between Iran and Israel, asking them to stop firing at each other "immediately".

The Republican President also had a word with Israeli PM Netanyahu, wherein the latter agreed to hold fire against Iran, though he clarified that Israel will continue to strike Lebanon. Iran too had agreed to halt its attacks against Israel in a bid to advance truce discussions.

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