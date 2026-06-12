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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Ended War With Iran, Peace Deal By Weekend, Says Trump

US President Trump announced a near-complete deal to end the war with Iran, expected to be signed in Europe this weekend.

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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Ended War With Iran, Peace Deal By Weekend, Says Trump
Iran War Live Updates
7 minutes ago

US President Donald said that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe, as he called off military strikes on the gulf nation hours after threatening to take control of its oil industry.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the Oval office on Thursday afternoon, said Vice President J D Vance is expected to attend the signing ceremony which could take place in Europe as soon as this weekend.

The US president said he has spoken to leaders of the Middle Eastern countries, including Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Pakistan, regarding the latest round of negotiations.

Later, addressing a tele-rally in favour of Georgia Lt Governor Burt Jones, who is running for the post of Governor, Trump declared that the US has ended the war with Iran.

Earlier, at the Oval Office, Trump said that the stock market "likes the deal" and there would be a signing quickly. He said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen once the agreement is finalised. Trump claimed that Iran has committed to permanently abandoning any effort to obtain a nuclear weapon.

On Thursday morning, Trump threatened to hit Iran "VERY HARD" and take over Kharg Island, Iran's oil export hub. A few hours later, he abruptly cancelled attacks, claiming progress in peace negotiations.

Trump's remarks about signing the peace deal with Iran over the weekend came at an event where he announced the restoration of commercial fishing in protected areas of the Pacific Ocean.

Over the past few weeks, Trump has repeatedly said that the US and Iran were close to a deal but a formal agreement remained elusive.

Jun 12, 2026 07:34 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Iran War Settled

US President Donald Trump says, "We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran, and we're going to be subject to finalisation of documents. We should get done over the next few days. We'll probably have a signing maybe in Europe... when oil comes down, everything else comes down. Most importantly, we have a deal that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, which was the whole purpose of what we had to go through to get this... we have a signing soon, and oh the documents are in pretty final shape... that should be done pretty quickly..."

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