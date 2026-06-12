Iran Stops Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz For Violating Maritime Coordination Rules

Iranian forces intercepted a tanker attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz without coordination on Friday, state media reported, in the first known enforcement action since Iran's top military command announced a full closure of the waterway to all vessels.

A military source told Iranian state media that sounds of explosions heard near the coastal town of Sirik were linked to Iranian forces confronting the tanker as it attempted passage through the strait.

The tanker subsequently complied with the transit ban after receiving warnings from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, as per the report.

Iranian media had earlier reported explosion sounds near Bandar Abbas, a key port city on the strait. State news agency IRNA, however, later clarified that no explosions had been reported in Bandar Abbas itself, adding that any sounds heard in the area could be related to military activity in maritime zones.

The incident came a day after Iran's top joint military command formally announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all traffic — including oil tankers and commercial ships — warning that any vessel attempting passage would be fired upon.

The enforcement action also coincided with competing signals from Washington and Tehran over the fate of an emerging peace deal.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Deal MOU Calls To Extend Ceasefire, Hormuz Opening Without Tolls: Report

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the two countries could sign an agreement as early as this weekend that would reopen the strait to shipping.

Iran's Foreign Ministry, however, said Tehran had "not yet reached a final decision" on any agreement, with spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei reiterating that the country would not compromise on its red lines.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, through which roughly a fifth of global oil supplies pass. Its closure has sent shockwaves through energy markets and disrupted shipping lanes since Iran's top military command issued the order.

The episode underscores the fragile and contradictory state of the US-Iran negotiations, with US diplomats cautiously optimistic about a deal even as Iranian forces continue enforcing the closure on the ground.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Deal Around The Corner? Trump Touts 'Great Settlement'; Tehran Says No Final Decision Made

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