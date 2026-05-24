US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Says Deal 'Largely Negotiated'; Iranian Media Reiterates Claim On Hormuz

There have been significant developments on the Iran-US negotiations front, with US President Donald Trump claiming that a broader agreement has largely been agreed upon.

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed," he announced via a post on TruthSocial.

He highlighted that apart from the other aspects of the deal, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.

However, Fars News,a semi-government Iranian media agency, has since then denied the claim that the key maritime shipping lane will be re-opened.

Disputing Trump's social media post Fars outlined that the Strait of Hormuz will remain under Iranian control according to the latest version of the proposal exchanged between the US and Iran.

Finer details of the agreement are awaited. Stay tuned with NDTV Profit to know the latest updates!