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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Says Deal 'Largely Negotiated'; Iranian Media Reiterates Claim On Hormuz

Disputing Trump's social media post Fars outlined that the Strait of Hormuz will remain under Iranian control according to the latest version of the proposal exchanged between the US and Iran.

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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Says Deal 'Largely Negotiated'; Iranian Media Reiterates Claim On Hormuz
11 minutes ago

There have been significant developments on the Iran-US negotiations front, with US President Donald Trump claiming that a broader agreement has largely been agreed upon. 

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed," he announced via a post on TruthSocial.

He highlighted that apart from the other aspects of the deal, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.

However, Fars News,a semi-government Iranian media agency, has since then denied the claim that the key maritime shipping lane will be re-opened.

Disputing Trump's social media post Fars outlined that the Strait of Hormuz will remain under Iranian control according to the latest version of the proposal exchanged between the US and Iran.

Finer details of the agreement are awaited. Stay tuned with NDTV Profit to know the latest updates!

May 24, 2026 09:11 (IST)
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Pakistan Says It Hopes To Host US-Iran Peace Talks Round 2 Soon

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif in a post on X said, "I congratulate President Donald Trump on his extraordinary efforts to pursue peace and for holding a very useful and productive telephone call earlier today, with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir represented Pakistan in the telephone call and I greatly appreciate his tireless efforts during the entire process.The discussions provided a useful opportunity to exchange views on the current regional situation and how to move the ongoing peace efforts forward to bring lasting peace in the region. Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon."

May 24, 2026 08:31 (IST)
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Introduction

The Iran war has plagued the world in more than one way and with the prospect of an end has everyone, including myself, on the edge of my seat. 

I am Khushi, and I will take you through all latest and major developments regarding the West Asia conflict. Stay tuned!

May 24, 2026 08:29 (IST)
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Iran War Live: Even As Truce Deal Nears, Hormuz Hangs In The Balance

Donald Trump's announcement has renewed hopes of an end to the three-month long Iran war. However, contradictory claims over the ownership of the Strait of Hormuz have still clustered doubt over the final terms of agreement. 

 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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