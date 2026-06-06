US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Strikes Iran's Coastal Radar Sites After Shooting Down Iranian Drones
US-Iran War News Live Updates: The US and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war that would leave issues including Iran's nuclear programme to further negotiations.
US-Iran War News Live Updates: US and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war that would leave issues including Iran's nuclear programme to further negotiations. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said that he believed progress was being made between Israel and Lebanon and that Lebanon deserved to have peace.
After the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28, Tehran fired missiles and drones against Gulf states hosting US bases and largely stopped shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has driven up oil prices and disrupted supply chains for other products. The UN World Food Programme said that it has pushed millions of people closer to hunger due to rising fuel and transport costs.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of US-Iran geopolitical conflict on Saturday, June 6, 2026.
US-Iran War News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the situation with Iran. "The situation with Iran seems to be going quite well," Trump told reporters during an event with farmers in Wisconsin. "We're going to come out of Iran very quickly and it's going to be very strong one way or the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way," he said.
"The very tough way is maybe the easier way, but we're going to come out, and your fertiliser prices are going to go way down, just like they were four months ago." Earlier this week, Trump indicated that any attack on American troops could trigger a resumption of military hostilities.
When asked by a reporter at the White House whether killing US troops was his red line for ending the ceasefire, Trump said, "If they killed US troops, it would be a good reason to do so," a remark widely interpreted as a direct warning to Tehran against targeting American personnel in the region.
US-Iran War News Live Updates: CENTCOM update on Iranian drones
US-Iran War News Live Updates: CENTCOM confirms shooting down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. Check post on 'X'
Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and…— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 5, 2026
US-Iran War News Live Updates: US attacks Iranian sites after Iran launches drones
US-Iran War News Live Updates: US forces struck Iranian coastal radar sites on Saturday after shooting down drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said, in the latest escalation complicating efforts to end the war between the two countries.
The US military believes the four Iranian drones were targeting regional maritime traffic, a US official told Reuters. US Central Command said on X that the US then struck Iran's surveillance sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island, which are both on the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of all the latest developments from Middle East geopolitical conflict and its impact on the global world order.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of US-Iran geopolitical conflict on Saturday, June 6, 2026.
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