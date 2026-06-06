US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Strikes Iran's Coastal Radar Sites After Shooting Down Iranian Drones

US-Iran War News Live Updates: US and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war that would leave issues including Iran's nuclear programme to further negotiations. Earlier this week, US President Donald ⁠Trump said that he believed progress was being made between Israel and Lebanon and that Lebanon deserved to have peace.

After the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28, Tehran fired missiles and drones against Gulf states hosting US bases and largely stopped shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has driven up oil prices and disrupted supply chains for other products. The UN World Food Programme said that it has pushed millions of people closer to hunger due to rising fuel and transport costs.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of US-Iran geopolitical conflict on Saturday, June 6, 2026.