Kuwait, Bahrain Flights Affected; Explosions Reported Near Airport After Iran Launches 7 Missiles

Flights in Kuwait and Bahrain were affected after Iran launched missile attacks targeting US bases in the region.

Both countries suspended flights at their airports after Iran fired seven ballistic missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain, as per Tasnim News Agency, a semi-official media outlet associated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Videos circulating on social media show Bahrain and Kuwait activating their air defenses in response to the attack.

Explosions were reported from the airport as a result of the air defense systems intercepting the missiles, the official X account of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces revealed in a post.

The account asked people to adhere to the safety and security instructions issued by the competent authorities as Kuwaiti air defenses responded to the hostile threats.

The attack came hours after Iranian drones heading for the Strait of Hormuz were intercepted by the US military, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The US military shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that they said “posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic.” The forces then hit Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk as well as on Qeshm Island to deter more maritime attacks.

Tasnim News Agency said in an X post, “Iran launched missile strikes at the US Air Base Ali Al Salem in Kuwait and key remaining facilities of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.”

ALSO READ: US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Strikes Iran's Coastal Radar Sites After Shooting Down Iranian Drones

What Iran Said About The Attack

The official X handle of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran- Hyderabad stated that at 1:30 am four oil tankers, “incited and directed by the US aggressor army,” attempted to illegally exit the Strait of Hormuz. After warning the ships, one of the tankers was targeted and stopped. The other vessels turned back.

The post alleged that the US drones hit a port in Sirik and a telecommunications port in Qeshm with two projectiles.

Iran It warned that if the actions were repeated, “limited response will not suffice. You will be responsible for the consequences of the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to the export of oil and gas.”

The incident was the latest in back-and-forth attacks that have put strain on the tenuous ceasefire between the US and Iran and complicated efforts to reach a deal for extending the truce.

Earlier this week, Iranian drones damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport. One person was killed in the attack and dozens were wounded, the Associated Press reported.

ALSO READ: 'Iran Situation Seems To Be Going Quite Well': Trump Claims Amid Fresh Round Of Fire

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.