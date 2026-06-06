'Iran Situation Seems To Be Going Quite Well': Trump Claims Amid Fresh Round Of Fire

US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about ongoing efforts to ease tensions with Iran, even as American forces carried out fresh military operations against Iranian targets and drone threats in the Gulf region.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Wisconsin on Friday, Trump struck a positive tone regarding contacts between Washington and Tehran.

"The situation with Iran seems to be going quite well," he said, despite reports of disagreements in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces intercepted four Iranian one-way attack drones that had been launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The military said the drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic.

Following the interceptions, US forces carried out strikes on Iranian coastal surveillance radar facilities located in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.

"American forces remain vigilant and postured to respond to unjustified Iranian aggression in self-defense," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Trump Signals Confidence In Talks

Trump downplayed concerns over claims from Iranian officials that discussions have reached a standstill. He reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains the primary goal of US policy.

"We had to extinguish a nuclear weapon," Trump said. "This was going to be a very capable country that was going to have a massive nuclear presence, and we weren't going to let that happen."

Claiming that the objective had largely been achieved, he added, "We've largely finished that."

The US President also suggested that the current standoff could end either through diplomacy or military pressure.

"One way or the other, it's finished," Trump said. "You'll see the finish with a piece of paper or finished a more difficult way."

In another remark that drew attention, Trump appeared to downplay the ongoing hostilities, saying, "It's really not much of a war. But it's a military conflict. It's practice."

Iran Says Negotiations Remain Stalled

Trump's comments came despite a contrasting assessment from Iran. According to CNN, Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said negotiations remain deadlocked.

Rezaei stated that progress would depend on the United States agreeing to release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets held overseas.

ALSO READ: US Strikes Coastal Sites In Iran, Says It Shot Down Drones Launched Toward Hormuz

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