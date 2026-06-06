Kuwait Activates Air Defences, Says Intercepting Hostile Missiles; Bahrain Sounds Warning Sirens

Kuwait on Saturday said that its air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats, while neighbouring Bahrain activated warning sirens and urged residents to seek shelter.

In a statement posted on X, Kuwait's military said, "Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks."

The General Staff of the Army added that any loud explosions heard across the country were likely the result of interception operations being carried out by air defence units.

"The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks," the statement said, while urging the public to follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

Around the same time, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior confirmed that warning sirens had been activated across the kingdom. In a social media post, the ministry advised people to remain calm and move to secure locations.

"The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the ministry said.

The latest alert comes just days after a deadly attack on Kuwait International Airport that raised fears about the expanding regional conflict linked to tensions between Iran and the United States.

On Tuesday, hostile drones struck Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, killing an Indian national and injuring several others.

According to Kuwaiti Interior Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Nasser Bousleeb, the attack caused significant damage to airport facilities and disrupted operations.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Touch Debris, Sharpnel': Kuwait Activates Warning Sirens, Air Defences After Iran Attacks US Bases

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sund said 63 injured people were taken to seven hospitals following the strike. The victims included travellers, airport workers and civilians, while seven patients required major emergency surgeries.

The attack also forced Kuwaiti authorities to suspend air traffic temporarily and divert flights to nearby airports.

Reacting to the death of the Indian citizen, the Embassy of India in Kuwait said it was "closely coordinating" with local authorities and expressed "deepest condolences" to the bereaved family while extending support to those injured.

The situation remains fluid as Gulf countries continue to monitor the evolving security threat.

ALSO READ: Explosion, Fireball And Smoke: Kuwait Releases Video Of Iranian Drone Attack On Airport — Watch

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